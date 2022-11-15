GOAL50 2022 fan vote: How it works

It's up to you the fans to vote for the best men and women players of 2022 and help us crown the World Cup Wonders winner

GOAL50 is back and it is better than ever.

We have extended the lists of the best male and female players on the planet to the top 50 in both categories and, in honour of this year's World Cup, have introduced a special World Cup Wonders category.

In the past, the winners were decided by a panel of experts across our 36 editions, but last year we introduced fan voting to decide the victors.



The fan vote format was an instant success and over 23 million votes were cast by fans in 150 countries worldwide.



So once again we are leaving this in your hands and it will be you, the readers, who decide who finishes top of the pile.



How exactly?

Well, we have made three shortlists of the 50 best male and female players in the world, as well as the top 50 World Cup players of all time, which you can access online or via the GOAL apps.

It won't simply be a case of voting for your favourite player, though. You'll instead be presented with a series of randomly selected head-to-heads in the different men, women and World Cup Wonders categories.

Has Karim Benzema been better than Erling Haaland in 2022?

Should Alexia Putellas get the nod over Euros heroine Beth Mead?

And who was the greatest World Cup player out of Pele and Maradona?

It's up to you.

Just click on the image of your champion to cast your vote and then keep on going. You can choose as many players as you want in head-to-head across all three categories.

There are a possible 2,450 match-ups in each category, and the players with the most victories will be crowned the GOAL50 winners for 2022.

Voting is open from November 15 until December 18. It couldn't be easier, so get voting!

It's not our list, it's yours.