UNBOXING FRESH GEAR: Goal India and Africa's trainee Manchester City correspondents receive their gears

The two correspondents received a TECNO phone, a home kit and casual polo from Manchester City and TECNO...

Goal India’s trainee Manchester City correspondent Sai Prashanth Nataraj and his Goal Africa counterpart Chukwu Bethel Harmless have received their gear from the club as well as TECNO.

The Indian and the Nigerian have received a TECNO mobile phone with a 6.9-inch display as part of the box. It also has a 64MP Ultra Quad Camera’ and a 48MP Dual Front Camera. The duo also received Manchester City Home Shirt 2020/21 and the Manchester City Casual Polo.

The two fans were excited to receive the gifts from TECNO and Manchester City and are raring to take on the task of covering Manchester City for the world’s largest football website.

Manchester City, in association with TECNO, offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become Goal’s local trainee Man City correspondent till the end of the season and Sai Prashanth and Chukwu Bethel grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Over 13 weeks, the two Manchester City fans will be covering all things Manchester City.

Manchester City are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 71 points from 30 matches. They have a resounding 14-point lead over city rivals Manchester City atn the summit and are favourites to win the league title.

They have also reached the quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions League and will be facing Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the clash on April 7.

TECNO, a premium mobile phone brand, are the official global partner of Manchester City for handsets and headphones. The brand has a presence in more than 60 countries across the globe with its innovation, technological and artistic progression as well as a diversified product portfolio featuring smartphones and smart AIoT products.