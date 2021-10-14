Goal Africa's partner LEAD Edu finalists for 2021 .ORG Impact Awards

There were 35 innovative and inspiring mission-driven organizations and leaders selected out of a record 633 submissions from more than 40 countries

LEAD was chosen as one of the top five entries in the award category: “Providing Quality Education for All” in the 3rd annual .ORG Impact Awards, which honours remarkable mission-driven organizations and individuals making their communities a better place. The awards are hosted by the Public Interest Registry (PIR).

Winners in the seven award categories, including the prestigious .ORG of the Year, will be announced as part of the .ORG Impact Awards celebration, an online event that will be streamed on November 9, 2021. The award ceremony will celebrate and honour the work that nominees, finalists, and winners have done in their communities over the course of the last year.

LEAD was one of 633 organizations and individuals who submitted entries this year from more than 40 countries. Submissions were reviewed and scored by a panel of judges who are leaders in the Internet, non-profit, health, education, and marketing sectors.

Article continues below

James Kiawoin, Program Director at LEAD Edu, said "We are honoured to be among the chosen finalists for the .ORG Impact Awards. Our mission is to incubate ethical and effective leadership to yield systemic change globally. Through the combination of high-quality education and elite sports training, we empower young people with the skills, tools, and values they need to access the opportunities they deserve and subsequently affect positive change in their communities. We are very proud of the progress and impact we've made since beginning this work in 2015, and we are thrilled that PIR has chosen to support us on this journey.”

Jon Nevett, President and CEO of the Public Interest Registry said, “The 2021 .ORG Impact Awards finalists are a remarkable group of mission-driven organizations and individuals from around the world, devoted to meeting society's most pressing needs. This year we saw a record number of submissions from more countries than ever before. We're so pleased to be able to recognize those who have promoted health and healing through this pandemic, fought hunger and poverty, provided education, championed diversity, equity and inclusion, built better communities, and helped overcome climate change. Their work truly shows that mission-driven organizations are improving our communities and making the world a better place.”