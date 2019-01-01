‘Go have a season like Salah had’ - Ian Wright charges Sadio Mane

The Egyptian had an impressive campaign last term winning laurels in the process and the 55-year-old wants the in-form forward to enjoy a similar feat

legend Ian Wright has charged star Sadio Mane to ‘go and have a season like Mohamed Salah had’.

The international enjoyed a sparkling debut campaign with the Reds last term following his move from Italian side AS .

The 26-year-old scored 44 goals in all competitions winning a number of laurels in the process including the PFA Player of the Year, Golden Boot award and, for the second consecutive time, beating his Mane to the African Player of the Year award among others achievements. But he has struggled to replicate the feat this term

Mane has been delivering, with his teammate struggling, scoring 20 goals in all competitions including his 17 in the Premier League - with only striker Sergio Aguero scoring more than him in the division.

And the former Gunners marksman, satisfied with the attacking prowess of the former man, has urged him to continue with the goalscoring run.

“There’s not much more for him to improve on really,” Wright told BBC Radio 5Live.

“Apart from to just consistently, continuously score goals. He’s got better, of course he has. The only thing you’d look at him and think, ‘What can he do more?’

“Just go and have a season like Mo Salah had. I’m not saying he can totally replicate that kind of goalscoring form Mo had. That’s the only thing left.

“He can do everything. He can defend, he can play centre forward, he can play wing, he can play anywhere.”

Mane has flourished in the No. 9 role he was deployed recently and the former Arsenal striker wants the Reds manager Jurgen Klopp to continue using him in the position.

“I’d prefer to have Mane in the centre, especially if [Roberto] Firmino’s not playing well,” he continued.

“I’d have him in the centre, maybe take Firmino out, have [Xherdan] Shaqiri on.”