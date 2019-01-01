'Glad the door opened for me! ' - Walker delighted with his rare Manchester City goal

The right-back scored just his third goal for the club as they overcame a determined opponent, but said the scorer didn't matter as long as they won

’s game-winner Kyle Walker said his rare goal felt great, but the fact it secured three Premier League points in a come from behind 2-1 win against was more important.

Walker also assisted Sergio Aguero’s equalising goal against a Saints side that had been walloped 9-0 by in their last game.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men showed more spirit in today’s match with the defending Premier League champions, and nearly held on to the advantage James Ward-Prowse gave them after an Ederson mistake. Both City’s goals came in the last 20 minutes.



Walker acknowledged the Saints had made life hard for his team before his interventions, which included his third goal for the club.

“It [the goal] is a great feeling that I can contribute,” the international right-back told Sky Sports, “but more importantly it was about the three points.

“Anyone could have scored, I didn’t care who it was. It was just a case of hit it and hopefully get the ball in the back of the net. I don’t score many.”

“We had to stick to our game plan, stay patient and it worked as we’ve come away with three points.

“It’s tough when teams put 11 players behind the ball. We have players who can spin a game on it’s head and we did that today.”

Despite his moment of glory, Walker was keen to share the spolight with his team-mates, and added that it was a surreal experience to look around the dressing room and see the array of talent at Pep Guardiola's disposal.

“The talent in the changing room is in abundance. I look around and I’m amazed sometimes at the amount of quality players we have. We have players who can spin a game on its head," he added.

“We’ve got the quality. It’s about the mental strength of every player, and the older ones in the group try to keep things positive.

“We try to feed positive energy. We know it only takes one moment of brilliance to get a goal.

“Sometimes, your mind gets you over the line and that was the case. We kept knocking on the door and thankfully, the door opened for me!”

Article continues below

Their next Premier League game is against LIverpool, who lead them by six points in the table and Walker knows it will be a stern test.

"We have a big game next week – we have to go to Anfield and try and get something out of the game," the 29-year-old concluded.

“I 100 per cent relish it. We know that their fans will be fully behind the team in the fight for the title, as we are.