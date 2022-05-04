‘Give Mane Ballon d’Or already’ – Liverpool star sparks debate after Villarreal display

Fans across the world have been left impressed with the performance of Liverpool star Sadio Mane after he scored in the 3-2 Champions League comeback victory against Villarreal on Tuesday.

After the Reds went down to two first-half goals courtesy of Senegal international Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin, they recovered in the second period to score through Fabinho, Luis Diaz, and Mane, and silence the crowd in the semi-final return leg contest at Estadio de la Ceramica.

The win saw Liverpool reach the final after a 5-2 aggregate win and will face the winner between Real Madrid and Manchester City, who face off in another semi-final second leg on Wednesday.

In scoring against the Yellow Submarine, the 30-year-old Mane shattered Didier Drogba’s record to become Africa’s highest goalscorer in the Champions League knockout stage.

He has managed 15 goals, one more than Chelsea legend Drogba, while Egypt international Mohamed Salah has 11 goals, and former Cameroon captain Samuel Eto’o has 10.

His latest display has sparked debate on social media, with most fans backing the former Southampton player to win the Ballon d’Or at the end of the season.

Below is how the fans reacted on Twitter.

Just give him his Ballon d'or already, he has proven himself time and again he is the best. Sadio Mané#Ucl#Paris2022 pic.twitter.com/qNFuyFlnrw — Lunga Q 🇿🇦 (@Sir_Que23) May 4, 2022

Sadio mane for BALLON D’ OR that’s the tweet ‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/PVSmXS2jss — Francis (@FEZCO_99) May 3, 2022

Sadio manè deserve the 2022 ballon d Or - as much as I love Ronaldo and Messi he deserves it pic.twitter.com/lYXfd8PyU8 — STAN1477 (@Bigstan14712) May 4, 2022

Another set of fans have opined only Karim Benzema of Spanish champions Real Madrid stands in the way of Mane winning the award while others feel he can only achieve the feat if Liverpool are crowned Champions League winners.

◉ AFCON

◉ League Cup

◉ FA Cup

◉ #UCL

◉ @EPL loading…96%



Sadio Mané has qualified for his fourth final of 2022. pic.twitter.com/HrOk1WAw0R



There's one man who can stop Benzema winning the Ballon d'Or...#OGprolificSpace pic.twitter.com/Q4NHx6qHmO — OG obaro gift💧 (@OGprolific) May 3, 2022

Sadio Mane for B'Dor.

Benzema doesn't come close. — Pique (@Pique_Mega) May 4, 2022

Give him the Balan D'or already 🔥

Balan D'or rankings this year

Sadio Mane 🥇

Karim Benzema 🥈

Mo Salah 🥉

Prove me otherwise pic.twitter.com/u80MAvzKrO — lil-Syd🎱 (@HajjiSyd) May 4, 2022

Sadio Mane is reli having a good season and deserves dis year Ballon D’or🔴🔴Dont reli noe y many Liverpool fans are mute on dis one🤦🏿if it was Salah hving this kind of season u will see Liverpool fans pushing that Ballon D’or Agenda🤦🏿#ChampionsLeague #VILLIV pic.twitter.com/8BdNfo19r0 — Webby god (@SonMaame) May 3, 2022

Sadio Mané Will win the ballon d'or if Liverpool wins the #UCL pic.twitter.com/kbx1Q9lqme — GHKOBBY1 🇬🇭🇬🇭 (@Ghkobby11) May 3, 2022

If Liverpool wins the Quadruple, Treble or Double that includes the UCL, Mane will SURELY win the Ballon D’or and FIFA’s The Best right?? — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) May 3, 2022

Sadio Mane is the best player in the world …I don’t understand why his name is not being talked about in that popularity award called Ballon d’Or pic.twitter.com/WRc2nEEuXn — Simon_Pela (@Simon_Pela) May 3, 2022

After surpassing Drogba's record, fans have also praised the Lion of Teranga for reaching the new landmark.

Sadio mane is now the highest african goal scorer in the history of the champions league 😤 goated 🐐 #VILLIV pic.twitter.com/0WQYi5BjSy — XI football (@XIfutball) May 3, 2022

Mane making history.



The outright top African goalscorer in the #UCL knockout stages 🤩 pic.twitter.com/CAXAc2xBQT — LIVERPOOL FC NIGERIA (@LFC_9jaa) May 3, 2022

Sadio Mane now holds the record of the African with the most Champions League knockout stages goals(15) surpassing Didier Drogba(14). pic.twitter.com/bToIMW5pbv — Thierry Nyann (@nyannthierry) May 3, 2022

Sadio Mané has the highest goal scored by an African player in Champions league knockout stages (15) than any African player in the competition's history, breaking Didier Drogba's record.

#VILLIV pic.twitter.com/SAgQiEuH7Y — Mayor of Lagos.... (@MayowaOlubunmi) May 3, 2022

Sadio Mané is officially the highest African goalscorer in the Champions League knock-out stages:



🇸🇳 Sadio Mané: 15

🇨🇮 Didier Drogba: 14#UCL pic.twitter.com/Yofk2FjuPi — Clarisse Uwimana (@uwimaclarisse) May 3, 2022

Meanwhile, another set of fans have praised Mane and Salah for making Africa proud.

I Love Jurgen Klopp he gave Africa a chance to shine.Mane/Salah beating the world! pic.twitter.com/uguhifnPTZ — Umfana we Huawei (@kgmaduke) May 3, 2022

Sadio Mane is goated — MBAH (@Mbahdeyforyou) May 3, 2022

Sadio Mane is making Africa proud I swear! — MSWAKI (@itsPinocchiooo) May 3, 2022

Do you agree Mane has done enough to deserve Ballon d’Or? Let us hear your thoughts in the comment box below.