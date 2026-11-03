De Kuip trap! Van Bronckhorst vows to exploit battered Inter in front of wild home fans

Feyenoord manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes his side can exploit weaknesses in a battered Inter side during Tuesday's Champions League tie at De Kuip. Van Bronckhorst expressed full confidence in his squad's ability to break down elite opposition.
Feyenoord prepare to host Inter in high-scoring European run
Feyenoord host Inter at De Kuip on Tuesday evening aiming to claim another major Champions League scalp. Gio van Bronckhorst's side have produced entertainingly unpredictable results in Europe, including a 3-2 home victory over Como following a heavy loss to Barcelona.
The Dutch outfit enter the fixture winless in their last three matches across all competitions.
However, Van Bronckhorst remains confident that home advantage will inspire his players.
Van Bronckhorst analyzes Inter strengths and weaknesses
Speaking ahead of the clash, Van Bronckhorst acknowledged Inter's pedigree while identifying potential tactical openings. "Maybe they are a bit battered, but still with a lot of quality and experience. They know exactly how to play in which phase," Van Bronckhorst explained.
"They are not afraid to play in a low block and then go into the transition. They have a lot of solid ball players, two good strikers... It's a very complete team."
"Every team has weaknesses. Some teams not so much, but there are opportunities for us tomorrow," the Feyenoord boss added.
Read notes transformation since previous Inter meeting
Feyenoord defender Givairo Read noted that Tuesday's match will bear little resemblance to their round-of-16 tie in 2025. "It was a great experience... But we had a hard time," Read reflected. "That was a completely different match. Then we also had a completely different team. Only Hadj Moussa and I were there."
Van Bronckhorst reinforced the squad's belief: "Especially at home, we go for the win every game."
"You can still taste the energy and confidence. I see that in training and hopefully tomorrow too," he stated.
High-stakes European night awaits at De Kuip
Feyenoord aim to harness the energy of their home crowd to secure three valuable points in the Champions League group phase.
Van Bronckhorst expects his side to remain patient when attacking low defensive blocks.
Kick-off at De Kuip is set for Tuesday evening.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.