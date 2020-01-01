Gicumbi FC and Heroes FC to appeal Ferwafa decision to end Rwanda season

The relegated clubs have openly protested at the move to end the current campaign and have said they will appeal the same

Rwandan clubs Gicumbi FC and Heroes have vowed to appeal the decision by the Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) to end the 2019-20 league campaign.

On Friday, Ferwafa declared APR the champions as they were leading the league log when the season was suspended meaning they have won their 18th record title since their 1993 formation.

Heroes FC and Gicumbi FC were consequently relegated from the top-tier to the Second Division League based on their standings.

“Based on the competence of the Ferwafa Executive Committee as stipulated in article 33 of the Ferwafa Statutes and Article 28 of the Ferwafa Internal rules and regulations, the Ferwafa Executive Committee met on May 22, 2020, and passed the following resolutions while considering the principle of the integrity of each league/competition,” Ferwafa's statement stated on ending the season.

“Rwanda Premier League; to consider standings of the Rwanda Premier League after Matchday 23 and declare APR FC champions which leads the Rwanda Premier League with 57 points for the season 2019/2020. Matchday 24 has been cancelled to clubs that had played these matches since it was not fully played.

“Based on Matchday 23 standings, Heroes FC and Gicumbi FC with 16 points and 15 points respectively are, therefore, relegated to the second division league for the 2020/2021 season.”

The relegated clubs have now promised to appeal the decision insisting it was unfair to end the league.

“We are not happy with the decision, it is not fair at all,” Antoine Dukuzimana, the Secretary-General of Gicumbi is quoted by Times Sports. “A lot could change in the remaining fixtures and we are going to appeal.”

The President of Heroes Fidele Kanamugire, also explained his anger at the decision, saying his team still had a chance to remain in the top-flight had the matches been played to the end.

“The decision is against what we discussed during the consultative meeting with Ferwafa. The idea was to award the title to APR as runaway leaders, but relegate no team.”

The 2020 Peace Cup tournaments for men and women were also declared null and void while Ferwafa youth competitions in all age categories for the 2020 edition were postponed.

South Sudan, Ethiopia, and have all cancelled their leagues while Burundi's Ligue has already restarted. 's competitions are expected to resume from the first week of June.