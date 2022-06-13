Giant mural of Man City's Guardiola kissing Roma's Mourinho spotted at Barcelona's Primavera music festival

The former Barcelona and Real Madrid coaches were displayed in a passionate embrace at the music festival

A giant mural depicting Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola and Roma boss Jose Mourinho kissing has been put on display in Barcelona.

The massive painting has been put up at the Primavera Sound Festival.

The image is a twist on the iconic mural that portrayed ex-Soviet Union leader Leonid Brezhnev and his former German Democratic Republic counterpart Erich Honecker at the Berlin Wall.

What is the mural?

The mural that was unveiled at the festival, which ran for 11 days from June 2 to June 12, showed the two coaches in a passionate kiss.

A mural of Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho at the Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona 😘 pic.twitter.com/NBwhxYSS5E — GOAL (@goal) June 13, 2022

It included the message: "My God, Help Me to Survive This Deadly Love," which was also written on the original Brezhnev-Honecker mural.

There is also another message beside the mural, saying: "Barcelona + Madrid = Primavera Sound. Diversity, Culture, Tolerance."

Why does the mural show Guardiola and Mourinho kissing?

The artwork originally showed between Ada Colau, mayor of Barcelona, ​​and Isabel Diaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid, in a passionate kiss as a depiction of love between the two cities.

However, the two figures were subsequently replaced by Guardiola and Mourinho.

A fierce rivalry between the two coaches erupted when Guardiola was coach of Barcelona and Mourinho was in charge of Real Madrid.

The two teams were involved in a series of intense La Liga and Champions League matches.

Their sides came up against each other 11 times and resulted in tensions reaching a new high when they met four times in 18 days in La Liga, Champions League and Copa del Rey.

Mourinho's comments in press conferences eventually got the better of Guardiola, who had an outburst in front of reporters.

"Off the pitch he's won. He's been winning off the pitch all season," he said.

"Let them give him a Champions League for it so he can enjoy it and take it home. In the press room he is the f*cking boss and the one who knows more than everyone else."

