Ghana’s World Cup qualifying group confirmed

The identity of the Black Stars' opponents in the second round of the road to Qatar 2022 has been revealed

will face off against , Zimbabwe and Ethiopia in the third round of the qualifiers for the 2022 Fifa World Cup to be held in .

The group of teams was decided in a draw held in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Tuesday.

The matches will come off between October this year and October next year.

Ghana are looking to make a return to the global showpiece since their last appearance at 2014 where they were eliminated in the group stage.

Having drawn a bye for the first round qualifiers, the Black Stars will hope to finish top of Group G in the second round to reach the third and final round of the series.

The 10 group winners will face off in play-off home and away fixtures in November next year to decide Africa's five representatives for the final tournament in .

Ghana, Africa's joint-best performers at the World Cup with a quarter-final appearance at South Africa 2010, have qualified for the tournament on three occasions.

Article continues below

The Black Stars made their debut at 2006, reaching the Round of 16, before going on to make the quarter-final in South Africa four years later.

In 2014 in Brazil, the West Africans failed to qualify beyond the group stage, finishing bottom of Group G behind eventual champions Germany, United States of America and .

In 2018, the Black Stars failed to qualify for the tournament in .

