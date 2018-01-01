Ghana's Waris scores for Nantes in French League Cup

The forward was on the scoresheet for The Canaries in the cup competition on Wednesday

Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris found the back of the net but ended up on the losing side as Nantes were kicked out of the French League Cup by Stade Rennais on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old put his side in the lead at Roazhon Park but the hosts mounted a fightback to secure a 2-1 win in the end.

The result sent The Canaries out of the cup competition but The Red and Blacks are through to the quarter-finals.

The latest goal was Waris' second of the championship and third strike in all competitions this season.

After a barren first half, the Black Star opened the scoring for the visitors in the 49th minute, sending a short corner to Lucas Lima, receiving back the ball, controlling into the box and releasing a shot into the top right corner of the net.

The home side, however, levelled the score on the hour-mark through Mexer on the assist of Benjamin Bourigeaud.

Article continues below

Bourigeaud was not done just yet as a minute to full-time, the French midfielder set up Damien Da Silva for the winning goal to book a place in the quarter-finals.

Waris, on loan from Portuguese giants FC Porto, will hope to be rewarded with a second successive start when Nantes play away to PSG in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

He missed last week's 3-2 league win over Olympique Marseilles due to injury.

