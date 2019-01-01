Ghana's Wakaso talks about revenge as Kenya Afcon qualifying showdown beckons

The Deportivo Alaves man looks ahead to Saturday's Afcon qualifier between Ghana and the Harambee Stars

midfielder Mubarak Wakaso says the Black Stars do not have revenge in mind as they prepare to face on the final matchday of the 2019 qualifying on Saturday.

The four-time continental champions are set to host the Harambee Stars in a Group F fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The game comes six months after Kwesi Appiah's outfit succumbed to a 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture in Nairobi.

“It is always a pleasure to be in front of our people," Deportivo ace Wakaso said, as reported by footy-Ghana.

"Everything is in order, we are doing well.

“You can see how we trained today; it shows that we are all ready for Kenya.

“I will not take it as revenge because we're in the group stage and we have to take it match after match.

“It is just the last match and we are going to do our best for the nation.”

Both Ghana and Kenya have already secured qualification for the Afcon scheduled for in June/July.

Saturday's game will only determine who finish the qualification campaigns as group winners.

Presently, the Harambee Stars have seven points to their name on the group table, a mark above the Black Stars.

