Ghana's U20 World Cup winning coach rallies support for current team amid disappointing run

The ex-coach of the Black Satellites reckons the present team can turn their bad fortunes around before next month's tournament begins

Ghana's 2009 U-20 double-winning coach Sellas Tetteh believes all is not lost for the current set-up despite their poor performance in friendly games ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Niger next month.

It has not been the best of outcomes for the Black Satellites so far, having lost their last three preparatory games.

Last week, the team succumbed to a 2-0 loss to Niger after defeats to local sides Hearts of Oak (2-1) and Dreams FC (3-0), raising concerns about the team's readiness for the February 2-17 championship.

"Ghanaians should not be discouraged by the results in the friendly games played by the Black Satellites," Tetteh, who led Ghana to win the 2009 Afcon and the World Cup, told Atinka FM.

"They [team] can still achieve their target, so the coach should concentrate and try to turn things around at the tournament.

"I believe the results will surely improve if they are determined to succeed.

"I believe we have the talent to achieve our aim, so all that they need from us is support."

At the Afcon, Ghana have been drawn against Senegal, Burkina Faso and Mali in Group B.

The Satellites will open their campaign against Burkina Faso on February 3 before taking on Senegal and Mali on February 6 and 9 respectively.

Progression from the group guarantees qualification for the U20 World Cup slated for Poland in May/June.

