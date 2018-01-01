Ghana's U-23 new-kid-on-the-block Owusu holding out for Black Stars call-up

The Spain-based forward talks about his ambition to wear the shirt of the national senior outfit

Leganes striker Kwabena Owusu is looking to convince senior Ghana coach James Kwesi Appiah for a look-in following his good showing for the national U-23 side.

The 21-year-old, currently on loan at Spanish lower division outfit Salamanca, was the toast of fans on Tuesday as he netted a magnificent hat-trick to help the Black Meteors thrash Togo 5-1 in a 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifying first round first leg fixture in Kumasi.

He will hope to replicate his scoring form in the return encounter set for Lome on Saturday.

"It’s my dream to play for the Black Stars," Owusu said, as reported by footy-Ghana .

"It’s not only me but I think every member of this [U-23] squad will say same [when asked].

“I’m happy with the goals I scored but the job is not done until we play the second leg.

“I think it [Tuesday's exploit] will boost my confidence [for] the second leg.

"Hopefully we’ll get the needed result to advance to the next round."

At club level, Owusu has made 16 appearances - involving 12 starts and eight goals - for Salamanca in the Spanish third tier so far this season following a loan move in the summer.

After joining La Liga fold Leganes on a five-year deal last year, the Accra-born was immediately sent out on loan to second-tier club Real Oviedo.

The loan was, however, terminated after half-a-season, forcing him to third-tier side Cartagena where he completed the 2017-18 campaign.

