Ghana's Schlupp explains reason behind scoring form in English Premier League

The German-born sheds light on his exploits in the topflight this season

utility man Jeffrey Schlupp believes his good scoring form this campaign is due to experiences of his formative years as a footballer.

With four goals in the this season, the midfielder, who can also play in defence or attack, stands as The Eagles' joint-third highest scorer, only below Luka Milivojevic and Wilfred Zaha.

Also, the 26-year-old ties -based Abdul Majeed Waris as the joint-highest scoring Ghanaians in the top five European leagues, while sitting as the highest scoring Ghanaian in the top four European leagues.

“I’ve definitely been trying to add goals to my game lately,” Schlupp said, as reported by his club's official website.

“Because I’ve moved from left-back to left-wing, I’ve been trying to get more because I’m further forward.

"But it’s not been a big move for me because playing at left-back and left-wing can be quite similar."

After developing through 's youth ranks, Schlupp headed for on loan in 2010-11 before returning for a six-season spell with The Foxes, whom he left for Palace in 2017.

"The goals may be coming, however, for an older and clearer reason," the international explained.

“I was a striker when I was younger.

Article continues below

“At Leicester, I went out on loan to Brentford where I scored six goals and when I came back to Leicester, I actually scored a hat-trick on my debut! But I’d gone on tour with the squad [to ] and played left-back there quite a lot and did quite well.

“The gaffer, Sven-Goran Eriksson, used to play me there. So in that game where I scored a hat-trick up front on my league debut, I then played the last 10 minutes of the match at left-back! I wouldn’t say that attacking is exactly easy for me, but I definitely have a taste for it because I became used to it when I was younger.”

Schlupp has made 22 league appearances involving 10 starts for Palace so far this season.