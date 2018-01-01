Ghana's Salifu undergoes successful leg surgery

The former Ghana youth star is set to be out of action for a couple of weeks after undergoing surgery

Former Wa All Stars midfielder Seidu Salifu has undergone a successful surgery on his right knee following an injury a couple of months ago.

The 25-year-old recently parted ways with Turkish club Umraniyespor due to a terrible injury record. He is hoping to recover on time to start training.

"Grateful for a successful surgery. Receiving therapy at the moment and anticipate to start training soon," Salifu posted on Twitter.

Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) chief Anthony Baffoe has congratulated Salifu, wishing him a speedy recovery.

🏿 🏿" "The surgery is finally done Seidu..good luck speedy recovery🏿"

Salifu was part of Ghana U20 side that participated in the 2013 Fifa World Youth Championship. He was handed his maiden senior national team call-up in 2015 by Avram Grant for friendlies against Senegal and Mali.