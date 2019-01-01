Ghana's Partey sent off in Madrid Derby

The midfielder had a day to forget when the city rivals faced off in La Liga on Saturday

Athletic Madrid ace Thomas Teye Partey was forced to take an early shower when his side hosted Real Madrid in a city derby on Saturday.

A double booking sent the Ghanaian out of the La Liga fixture as Los Rojiblancos succumbed to a 3-1 home loss at Wanda Metropolitano.

On his 13th La Liga start of the season, Partey received a first yellow card in the 62nd minute for a clumsy tackle on Reguilon.

His day turned from bad to worse in the 80th minute when he was sent off for a second bookable offence, having hacked down Toni Kroos.

It was his first sending off since a dismissal while playing for Real Mallorca in 2013-14.

The 25-year-old will sit out Los Rojiblancos' next game away to Rayo Vallecano next weekend.

In Saturday's game, Casemiro put the away side in the lead on 16 minutes before Antoine Griezmann equalised nine minutes later.

Two more goals from Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale, however, sealed the win for Los Blancos.

The match result has sent Madrid to second on the league table, one point and one place above Atletico.