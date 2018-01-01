Ghana's Partey dropped as Caf cuts down nominees for African Footballer of the Year award

The Atletico Madrid midfielder was not named among the top 10 men still in the running for the flagship continental individual accolade

For the third successive year, Ghana will have no representation in the final three candidates for the Caf African Footballer of the Year award as midfielder Thomas Teye Partey could not make the top 10 shortlist for the 2018 prize announced on Friday.

The Atletico Madrid ace was the only Ghanaian on a preliminary 34-man roster unveiled for the elite continental individual honour last month.

He is, however, missing from the latest list, which will again be whittled down to three for the awards gala set for Dakar in Senegal on January 8.

There was more bad news for Ghana.

While Black Queens' captain Elizabeth Addo and Ghana under-17 women's skipper Mukarama Abdulai have made the top 11 in the female's division of the award, Djurgardens attacker Portia Boakye could not join her compatriots, having earlier made the 15-woman preliminary shortlist.

Article continues below

The Black Queens also failed to make the final three nominees for the Women's National Team of the Year category, dropping off alongside Mali, and leaving 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations champions Nigeria, runners-up South Africa and bronze medalists Cameroon as the standing three.

A Ghanaian last made the final three for the males' division of the African Footballer of the Year award in 2015 when then Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew contested Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ultimate winner) and Cote d'Ivoire's Yaya Toure.

Incidentally, the last Ghanaian to win the coveted prize was Andre's father Abedi Ayew 'Pele', who claimed the inaugural honour in 1992.

