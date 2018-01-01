Ghana's Opoku returns to action for Udinese in Serie A after Milan setback

The centre-back played his first game for The Little Zebras on Wednesday since costing the side three points against the Rossoneri last month

After almost two months on the periphery, Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku took to the pitch for Italian side Udinese as they held SPAL to a draw in Serie A on Wednesday.

Deployed as part of a three-man backline, the 21-year-old put up a good performance to help The Little Zebras force a 0-0 stalemate away at Stadio Paolo Mazza.

The point leaves Davide Nicola's men a place above the relegation zone on 17th position, two spots and two points below The White-Blues.

Opoku returned to Udinese action for the first time since November 4 when his last-gasp mistake resulted in AC Milan's match-winner during a league encounter.

The latest outing has taken his appearance tally to five involving three starts in the league.

Article continues below

On 15 occasions, he remained an unused substitute.

Opoku joined The Little Zebras on a four-year deal from Tunisian outfit Club Africain in July.

A former Berekum Chelsea man, the centre-back will hope to extend his number of games for Udinese when they host Cagliari in Serie A on Saturday.

