Ghana’s Normalisation Committee Special Competition postponed

The deadlock between the football governing committee and club owners continues

The ‘Special Competition’ announced by Ghana’s Normalisation Committee will not commence on February 10 following the failure to reach an agreement with club owners over venues, modalities, regulations and budget, the NC spokesman has said.

This is the third time the competition is being put off for the same reasons. Kick-off was initially scheduled for January 26 before it was pushed to February 3.

“We recognise the clubs as major stakeholders. If our relationship is not cordial, it will be difficult to promote the tournament,” Dan Kwaku Yeboah told Asempa FM.



“We had a long meeting yesterday during which we had to rectify the competition rules.



“Today is the deadline for clubs whose venues were flagged as not fit to get back to us with updates.



“The fixtures have already been done and we’re just waiting for the clubs to give us the confirmation that the concerns raised [by the Club Licensing Board] have been fixed or we should relocate the concerned clubs.



“That’s what the deadline is about.



“Apart from that, tentatively, we are looking at the 15th of February to commence the tournament,” he said.



All football-related activities in Ghana were suspended in June last year in the wake of an investigative documentary that revealed several scandals involving top football administrators and referees.

Besides producing representatives for next season’s Caf inter-club competitions, the special competition would also keep clubs busy ahead of the return of the local topflight.