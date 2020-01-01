Ghana's new yellow generates buzz as Puma reveals 2020-21 kits for Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, Morocco and Senegal

Puma has released the Black Stars' latest playing apparel, as well as those of The Pharaohs, Teranga Lions, Atlas Lions and The Elephants.

have unveiled their new kits for the 2020-21 football season, generating a high amount of reaction on social media.

The new jerseys were designed by German kit manufacturers Puma, who have been the West African team's official partners since 2005.

Ghana's new home kit is largely white in colour while the away version is largely yellow, with a balance of black designs in both.

Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah, Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Baba and the duo of Nicholas Opoku and Nicholas Opoku have all been spotted in the new kits.

Puma have also similarly released new kits for their other African partners, including (red home kit, white way kit), (red home kit, white away kit), (white home kit, green away kit) and Cote d'Ivoire (orage home kit, white away kit).

Introducing the new Black Stars home and away kits 🔥https://t.co/18F1sEcXeV — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) October 5, 2020

CLASSIC!!!

Brand new National team kits 💥💥💥👏🏾

Here it is: pic.twitter.com/bLdjfxFosj — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) October 5, 2020

According to a post on Puma's official website, the new kit kits' are "steeped in tradition and engineered for sport.

"Graphics are inspired by Ghanaian culture, with a woven print depicting a bright and beautiful future.

"Materials are enhanced with PUMA dryCELL technology for moisture-wicking comfort and performance."

The away jersey sees Ghana turn away from a red-based design to a yellow-based outfit which was very popular with the team and among fans in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Ghana will wear the new set of jerseys for the first time when they face Mali and in international friendly matches on October 9 and 12 respectively.

Fans in Ghana will have the chance to see the Black Stars play in their new kits on home soil for the first time in November when the team hosts Sudan in a 2022 qualifier.

The yellow for Black Stars clamour won at least for the away shirt. pic.twitter.com/XrwpUWTrn7 — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) October 5, 2020

This new Black Stars jersey slaps so hard. pic.twitter.com/w8T0WQd5BC — Lexis (@niilexis) October 5, 2020

New Jerseys for all Ghana’s national teams including the Black Stars designed by Puma. ✊✊ pic.twitter.com/iXEFC7ipvH — Stephen Zando (@stephenzando) October 5, 2020

The new black stars jersey is class. I’m getting both kits. — Jöel (@KojoTelfer) October 5, 2020

(I'm secretly happy about the vibrant conversation this new kit has brought. People care. And that's a good sign). — Gary #StopTheStigma (@garyalsmith) October 5, 2020

why am i the only one who doesn’t have an issue with the puma black stars kit and the creative direction they pursued? — scottie pimpin (@kofiklu__) October 5, 2020

Wow the new black stars jerseys 😬😍😍 — Kofi Afful (@kowfy_vibes) October 5, 2020

Below are the new kits of Cote d'Ivoire, Morocoo, Senegal and :

Last drop of the day 🇨🇮



Meet the new @FIFCI_tweet Home & Away kits. pic.twitter.com/PtTyQMCa1f — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) October 5, 2020

Another one!



Introducing the new @EnMaroc Home & Away kits. pic.twitter.com/FJepfAKFuP — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) October 5, 2020

There is no stopping us today.



Here are the new @FootballSenegal Home & Away kits, courtesy of @PapiCheikhou 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/WGL2zEyEue — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) October 5, 2020