Ghana

Ghana's new yellow generates buzz as Puma reveals 2020-21 kits for Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, Morocco and Senegal

Prince Narkortu Teye
Last updated
Ghana team Afcon 2019
Backpagepix
Puma has released the Black Stars' latest playing apparel, as well as those of The Pharaohs, Teranga Lions, Atlas Lions and The Elephants.

Ghana have unveiled their new kits for the 2020-21 football season, generating a high amount of reaction on social media.

The new jerseys were designed by German kit manufacturers Puma, who have been the West African team's official partners since 2005.

Ghana's new home kit is largely white in colour while the away version is largely yellow, with a balance of black designs in both.

    Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah, Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Baba and the Amiens duo of Nicholas Opoku and Nicholas Opoku have all been spotted in the new kits.

    Puma have also similarly released new kits for their other African partners, including Morocco (red home kit, white way kit), Egypt (red home kit, white away kit), Senegal (white home kit, green away kit) and Cote d'Ivoire (orage home kit, white away kit).

    According to a post on Puma's official website, the new kit kits' are "steeped in tradition and engineered for sport.

    "Graphics are inspired by Ghanaian culture, with a woven print depicting a bright and beautiful future.

    "Materials are enhanced with PUMA dryCELL technology for moisture-wicking comfort and performance."

    The away jersey sees Ghana turn away from a red-based design to a yellow-based outfit which was very popular with the team and among fans in the 1990s and early 2000s.

    Ghana will wear the new set of jerseys for the first time when they face Mali and Qatar in international friendly matches on October 9 and 12 respectively.

    Fans in Ghana will have the chance to see the Black Stars play in their new kits on home soil for the first time in November when the team hosts Sudan in a 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

    Below are the new kits of Cote d'Ivoire, Morocoo, Senegal and Egypt:

