Ghana's national teams training return to determine Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold Africa fate

Government official Nsiah Asare speaks on the gradual easing of coronavirus restrictions on the football community

's special advisor on health at the presidency Nsiah Asare revealed the outcome of three national teams' imminent return to training amid the coronavirus conditions will indicate the way forward for and ahead of their participation in continental inter-club action next season.

Ghana's women's U20 team as well as the men and women's U17 teams have been granted special permission by national President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to regroup for camping ahead of upcoming international events, despite a lingering ban on all contact sports, including football, due to Covid-19.

The ban has been in effect since March, a situation that resulted in the premature termination of the 2019-20 domestic football season, including the Premier league ( ).

More teams

“The African club competition is a continental competition, how we handle the national teams situation now will be a basis for the government in deciding the fate of Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold whether to allow them to train or not," Nsiah told Kumasi FM.

“When the time approaches and the GFA [Ghana Football Association], MOYS [Ministry of Youth and Sports] and NSA [National Sports Authority] present a legitimate proposal, precautions and protocols on the safety mechanisms, we will allow them to play to bring happiness back to the fans.

“The health experts will look into the health risks and if its low, we will allow them. The countries our clubs will go to will also influence our decision [as] some countries do not even conduct Covid-19 test.

“They will have to go through the same process the national teams are going through now.”

Following cancellation of the 2019-20 season and consequent inability to decide Ghana's representatives for 2020-21 continental inter-club football, the GFA Executive Council have given Kotoko and AshGold the nod to represent the nation in the Caf and Confederation Cup, respectively, next term.

Article continues below

There have, however, been concerns about the standing ban on football as it has a direct impact on when the two clubs can regroup and begin training for their Africa assignments.

There have also been health worries about the safety of team members while training under the current coronavirus situations.

Ghana's U17 and U20 female teams are to commence preparations for upcoming World Cup qualifiers in October and September, respectively, while the male U17 side have a Wafu championship on their time table.