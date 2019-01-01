Ghana's Mensah pumped up for new Major League Soccer campaign

The centre-back speaks on his expectations for the upcoming term while assessing his performance of 2017

Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah has outlined his ambitions for the upcoming Major League Soccer season following a good time last year.

After struggling with fitness in his first season in 2017, the centre-back bounced back with a series of fine displays in 2018.

“My individual preparation was better last year,” Mensah told Massive Report.

“The experience of 2017 helped. I knew the league better and I could prepare accordingly.

"I brought everything I had and went to each practice trying to do my best.”

The 28-year-old made 30 appearances involving 29 starts as Crew reached the MLS Cup semi-finals.

“As a team, we just want to take it from where we left off last year," Mensah stated.

"We just want to keep moving forward and improving.

"I can improve every aspect of my game and that’s the goal.

Article continues below

"We want to achieve more.”

Mensah joined the Black and Gold from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala as a Designated Player via a Discovery Signing.

He was also previously on the books of French side Evian TG, Spanish club Granada and South African outfit Free State Stars.

