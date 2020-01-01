'Ghana's Jordan Ayew is the future' - Former Zambia boss Renard

The Frenchman has praised the Ghanaian forward for his resilience

Former Zambia coach Herve Renard has given a positive assessment of forward Jordan Ayew, describing him as the "future" of .

The 28-year old has been the standout player for the Eagles this season, scoring eight goals in 28 Premier League appearances.

This makes him Palace's top scorer this term with his best goals return since arriving in in 2015.

Ayew was previously on the books of and Lorient in .

He also spent time on loan at Sochaux while Renard was in charge for the 2013-14 season.

Ayew scored five goals in 17 appearances, but the Yellow and Blues still got relegated to Ligue 2, finishing in 18th place, winning 10, drawing 10 and losing 18 games.

“Asamoah Gyan is the past and Jordan Ayew is the future. He is improving and he is working very hard. It is not easy to play in the Premier League and he is doing his best," Renard told TV3 Ghana.

"He was my player at Sochaux in the 2013/ 2014 season and he was very young at the time.

"He does not talk a lot but he is very clever and I like his spirit. He is in my heart and I see him as a son among the Black Stars players.”

Jordan Ayew has been involved with the Ghana national team since 2010, making his debut in a 3-0 win away to Swaziland in the 2012 qualifiers.

He has been capped 61 times, scoring 17 goals. Ayew was part of the Black Stars squads at the 2014 World Cup as well as 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2019 Afcon.

Renard is currently the manager of . He previously managed African nations in Angola, Zambia, and .

He led Chipolopolo to Afcon glory in 2012 and the Elephants in 2015 by seeing off Ghana via penalties in Bata, Equatorial Guinea.

51-year Renard then took the Atlas Lions to the 2018 World Cup in , but they finished last with a solitary point in a group that contained , and .