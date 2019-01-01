Immigration Ladies crowned Addo's grassroot tournament champions

A six-team championship staged to raise awareness for women's football in Ghana was won by the law enforcement agency on Sunday

Women's Premier League side Immigration Ladies emerged as champions of the maiden Elizabeth Addo tournament.

The Ghanaian law enforcement agency's side defeated Sea Lions 2-1 in Sunday's six-team competition sponsored by the Black Queens captain in order to raise women's football awareness in Ghana.

Goals from Gifty Appiah and Faustina Okyere were all the Immigration side required to see off Sea Lions in the final contest at the St. Thomas Aquinas Park in Accra.

The Immigration team secured an early lead in the first half when Fustina Kyeremeh set up Appiah to score after just 19 minutes.

Nineteen minutes after the restart, Sea Lions levelled but their celebrations were shortlived as Kyeremeh struck a minute later which turned out be the match-winner for Immigration.

Reacting on the successful event, Jiangsu Suning midfielder Addo congratulated the champions and was full of gratitude to all for the support offered during the event.

"I'm extremely grateful for the level of cooperation and love shown for a successful tournament," Addo wrote on her Twitter page on Monday.

"First and foremost, It is with the greatest humility that I acknowledged all guests, coaches, teams, organisers and media personalities.

"I was humbled and indeed overwhelmed for your presence at the tournament. Thank you all for your participation and making the tournament a great success.

"Congratulations to Immigration Ladies FC for emerging as the winner. To all teams who participated, you're all winners. We witnessed an amazing football and enjoyed every moment on the field."

As champions, Immigration Ladies went home with GHC 1,000 and a giant trophy and runners-up Sea Lions won GHC 1,000.

For individual awards, Immigration Ladies' Faustina Kyeremeh won the Most Valuable Player, Rock Ladies’ Zenabu Mumuni was named the best midfielder, while Sea Lions' Martha Annan and Cecilia Haghan claimed the Golden Gloves and best defender awards, respectively.