Ghana's Gyan opens season scoring account in Turkish Super Lig

The striker broke his goal duck of this term's topflight on Sunday when Kayserispor hosted Akhisarspor at Kadir Has Stadium

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan emerged hero of the day for Turkish side Kayserispor as his second-half goal secured all three points in the Super Lig clash with Akhisarspor on Sunday.

The 33-year-old's 75th-minute strike crucially ensured a 1-0 win at Kadir Has Stadium.

Significantly, again, the goal marked an end to the striker's scoring drought in the league, having failed to score all season until Sunday.

In all competitions, however, the latest strike becomes his second of the campaign, having netted in a 6-1 triumph over Pazarspor in the Turkish Cup in October.

Gyan joined Sunday's game as a 70th-minute substitute, taking the place of Umut Bulut.

Five minutes later, the former Sunderland man announced his presence with the decisive lone goal after being set up by Silvestre Varela.

The win has taken Kayserispor to 13th on the league table, two places above Akhisarspor.

It has indeed been a frustrating season for Gyan, who has tallied a paltry six topflight appearances - all substitute outings - for the Anatolian Star so far.

With the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament six months away, reports say the Ghana captain is looking to pursue a move away from Kayserispor in January in search for more playing time to get into top shape for what will likely be his final international tournament.

