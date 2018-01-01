Ghana's group opponents for Africa U-20 Cup of Nations unveiled

The identity of the Black Satellites' opposition for the first round of the continental showpiece has been revealed

Ghana will play Senegal, Mali, and Burkina Faso at the group stage of the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Niger.

The development comes on the back of the final tournament draw conducted on Thursday.

The championship is scheduled to run between February 2 and 7.

In Group B, Ghana will open their campaign against Burkina Faso on February 3 before taking on Senegal three days later.

The Black Satellites will then wrap up their group series against Mali on February 9.

Group A, meanwhile, consists of hosts Niger, Nigeria, South Africa, and Burundi.

The top four teams at the championship will secure qualification tickets for the 2019 Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Poland.

Ghana, who beat Benin 4-2 aggregate in August to qualify for the Afcon, are set to return to the continental gathering after missing out on the previous edition in Zambia in 2017.

For the World Cup, the Satellites, winners in 2009, have not played at the competition since a second-round appearance at New Zealand 2015.

As part of preparations for the Afcon, Ghana participated in the Wafu B Cup of Nations in Togo.

There was nothing but disappointment for Jimmy Cobblah's outfit, who were eliminated after the group stage.

