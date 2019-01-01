Ghana's Extraordinary Congress paves the way for Electoral Congress

The West African nation has moved towards restoring normalcy following the adoption of new FA statutes and election regulations

The Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee has officially opened the process for an imminent FA presidential election following a successful Meeting of Extraordinary Congress in Accra on Thursday.

The event was to chiefly review and adopt new GFA statutes as well as regulations on elections to pave way for an electoral congress.

As a next step, elections will be held to select a new FA president, vice president and a 12-member Executive Council to lead the running of the country's sport.

Although the Normalisation Committee's work is scheduled to end on September 30, elections are most likely to be in October should requirements of the newly-adopted statutes and regulations be duly followed.

The Normalisation Committee has been in charge of the administration of Ghana's football since last September following the collapse of the GFA on June 2018 after a corruption scandal, consequently pulling the plug on all activities and competitions including the Premier League and the .

The top-flight, as a matter of priority, is scheduled to return shortly after elections of a new FA administration.

All members of Congress implicated in the exposé were not allowed at Thursday's meeting.

In the end, 115 of the 123 expected delegates voted to adopt the new GFA statutes.

Among the highlights of the new regulations, elected presidents of the FA can be in office for a maximum of two terms of four years each, a deviation from the former rule which allowed an unlimited number of terms. Immediate-past FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi, whose leadership was brought down by the exposé, ruled for 13 years between 2005 and 2018.

Also in the new statutes, members of the Executive Council can serve not more than three terms of four years each. Terms of the office are also no more unlimited.

The composition of the FA Congress has been reduced from 123 to 120.

Unlike the new statutes whose elements generated debate in the house, the new electoral regulations were seamlessly passed without any objections.

The Normalisation Committee is imminently expected to announce dates of events in the electoral roadmap.