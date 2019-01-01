Ghana's Ernestina Abambila joins Swedish side Assi IF on a one-year deal

The Swedish outfit completed the signing of the 20-year-old from Greek side Aris Thessaloniki

Swedish Elitettan side Assi IF have signed Ernestina Abambila from Greek side Aris Thessaloniki on a one-year contract with an option for an extension.



The midfielder impressed at the 2018 Fifa U20 Women's World Cup in , but failed to go beyond the group stage.

Abambila, who is the first Ghanaian female player to score in the Uefa Women's game with Minsk, arrived in on Friday and had her medical on the same day.

Article continues below

Having completed her move to Sweden, the 20-year-old teamed up with Nigerian midfielder Chrisy Ucheibe and made her Elitettan debut against Umea on Saturday.

Abambila earned her debut as a substitute in the 62nd minute as Assi were held to a 1-1 draw at Billerud Korsnäs Arena.

Assi are placed 10th on the Swedish second tier log with six points from seven games. They travel to Stockholm, where they will face 11th-placed Brommapojkarna at Grimsta IP.