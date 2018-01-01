Ghana's Ekuban scores twice to send Trabzonspor into Turkish Cup sixth round

The 24-year-old found the back of the net on two occasions to help Black Sea Storm into the next round of the cup competition

Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban was at the double as Trabzonspor humiliated Sivas Belediyespor in the Turkish Cup on Wednesday.

The Italian-born's brace at Medical Park Arena helped Black Sea Storm to a 5-0 triumph in the fifth round fixture.

Unal Karaman's outfit, by the result, progress to the next round of the competition on a 7-2 aggregate, having settled for a 2-2 draw in the first leg.

His first set of goals in the championship, Ekuban, on loan from English side Leeds United, has taken his total goal tally for his new club to five, having netted three more goals in the Super Lig.

Batuhan Artarslan opened the scoring for Trabzonspor with a ninth-minute strike before Ekuban made it 2-0 in the 17th minute.

In the 35th minute, Olcay Sahan set up the Ghanaian for his second goal of the day.

Article continues below

Vahid Amiri scored to power the lead to 4-0 seven minutes after the interval before Abdulkadir Parmak netted the last goal in the 78th minute to seal the win.

Ekuban will hope to add to his goal tally when Black Sea Storm host Rizespor in the Super Lig on Sunday.

Born to Ghanaian parents in Italy, the 24-year-old has pledged his international future to the Black Stars.

