Ghana's Baba gets full-time action on Reims bow

The 24-year-old marked the beginning of his French adventure with 90 minutes of playtime on Sunday

Ghana defender Baba Rahman made his first appearance for new club Stade de Reims in their 2-0 triumph over Stade Rennais in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The full-back lasted for the entire duration as David Guion's outfit picked all three points on offer in the home fixture at Stade Auguste-Delaune.

He joined Reims in January but had to wait until Sunday to make his bow.

Off the mark, the left-back will be anticipating a second straight run-out in the visit to Montpellier on Sunday.

Again, he will be hoping to put his troubles of the past two years behind for good in his quest to rediscover his once sparkling form.

On an initial one-year loan at German side Schalke from parent club Chelsea, the defender suffered an injury while playing for Ghana at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Initially expected back in action after seven months, a series of complications kept him in the treatment room until May last year when he made a second-half appearance on the final matchday of the 2017-18 Bundesliga season, having rejoined the Royal Blues for a second spell on an 18-month deal.

This term, he made just four appearances for Schalke in all competitions, with his frustrations provoking a premature termination of his loan deal in January before heading to France.

The 24-year-old was signed by Chelsea from Augsburg in 2015 but limited opportunities at Stamford Bridge forced the former Greuther Furth man out on loan after his first season in England.

