Ghana's Asamoah speaks on Inter Milan's 'fight' against racism

The left-back talks about the Nerazzurri's latest effort against discrimination as well as on Saturday's match against Sassuolo

Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah has highlighted the importance of the club's BUU campaign as part of their fight against racism.

Ahead of Saturday's Italian Serie A clash with Sassuolo, the Nerazzurri launched the campaign with a video which features former players like Samuel Eto'o, Luis Figo and Javier Zanetti.

"Buu" is a popular Italian chant word of fans during racist attacks but Inter's campaign has transformed the word into a BUU acronym for 'Brothers Universally United'.

"The BUU campaign confirms that we are brothers of the world and are looking to combat discrimination," Asamoah told Inter TV.

In December, Napoli and Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly suffered racist abuse at the hands of Inter fans during a league fixture. The incident saw the Nerazzurri slapped with a punishment to play two home matches, including the Sassuolo tie, behind closed doors.

Asamoah also shared his thoughts on the fixture which ultimately ended in a scoreless draw at San Siro.

"All that was missing from our game was the final pass, we made the wrong decision on a number of occasions," said, the Ghanaian.

"The coach asked us to remain calm, including in the final stages if the score remained goalless.

"We made a few mistakes on the ball and need to work on this.

"When a goal doesn’t come, we have to concentrate on keeping the ball and attack at the right moment."

Asamoah lasted for the entire duration of the game.

