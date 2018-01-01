Ghana's Asamoah hails Inter Milan's winning end to 2018

The Nerazzurri is excited to see his club win three points in their final game of the year

Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah is delighted by their triumphant finish to 2018 following Saturday's victory over Empoli in Serie A.

On their visit to Stadio Carlo Castellani, the Nerazzurri proved too strong for Azzurri as Keita Balde Diao's 72nd-minute strike sealed a 1-0 win.

The result has left Inter third on the table while Empoli sit one place above the relegation zone on 17th position.

"This is a very important win, winning games like this is always important for your league season," Asamoah said, as reported by his club's official website.

"It’s certainly a good thing to end the year with a win.

"My first few months at Inter? They’ve been intense and emotional, and in the next six months, we have to improve even more: I’m convinced that we can do even better than what we’re doing.

"The best moment so far? I think the win at home against Tottenham – [Matias] Vecino ’s goal was a very emotional moment. We want to achieve important objectives next year.

"It’s difficult to make promises in football, but we’ll give everything in terms of commitment. I would like to wish all Inter fans a great 2019."

Asamoah lasted for the entire duration of the game, taking this season's Serie A tally to 16 outings involving 15 starts.

He joined the Nerazzurri in the summer from Juventus on a three-year deal.

