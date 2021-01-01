Ghana's Anokye scores fourth goal of the season as A-dos-Francos hold Ouriense

The Ghanaian star played a vital role for her side as they left it late to claim a point against their hosts

Olivia Anokye scored her fourth goal of the season for A-dos-Francos as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Ouriense in Sunday's Portuguese Liga BPI relegation fixture.

Having bowed to Estoril Praia and Amora, A-dos-Francos were desperate to halt their disappointing run against Santa, who suffered their third defeat in a row against Damaiense last week.

Anokye was handed her 14th appearance of the season and made the opportunity count this time, ending her goal drought.

The hosts went ahead in the contest when Ana Beja broke the deadlock four minutes from half-time at Campo Caridade Stadium.

The visitors, however, did not allow Ouriense's celebration to last for too long as the Ghana international levelled matters in the 44th minute.

Mauro Pulquerio's team made the better start to the second half as Fernanda Peinado fired them in front eight minutes after the restart.

But Joao Filipe Ferreira Goncalves's side left it late to avoid their fourth defeat in a row as Juliana Domingues struck just before the final whistle.

Despite the draw, A-dos-Francos are bottom with five points from six matches, while Ouriense are fourth with 14 from seven games.

Ghana's Anokye, who scored her fourth goal of the season, played for 75th minute for A-dos-Francos, while Cameroon's Farida Machia featured for the duration for Ouriense.

A-dos-Francos will look to end their winless run against fifth-placed CF Benfica on March 28, while Ouriense will be guests at Estoril Praia.