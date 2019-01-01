Ghana's Ampomah joins Tekpetey at Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf

The 23-year-old has moved to Germany after spending time in Belgium with First Division A club Waasland-Beveren

German club have announced the signing of attacker Nana Ampomah.

The winger has completed a three-year transfer to the Flingeraner from Belgian topflight Waasland-Beveren.

He joins Friedhelm Funkel's outfit just days after the signing of compatriot Bernard Tekepetey from 04.

"If you look at the great arena, there is no doubt that Fortuna is a big club," Ampomah said after signing on the dotted line, as reported by the club's official website.

"I am very happy to be allowed to play for this club and will do everything we can to achieve our goals."

Last season, Ampomah made 30 appearances for Waasland-Beveren, scoring eight times and providing seven assists.

"Nana Ampomah is a fast, both-footed and tricky player for the offensive wing," Fortuna board member Lutz Pfannenstiel said.

"We have watched him several times and are convinced that after his strong last season in the Belgian Jupiler League, he will also leave a lasting impression in the Bundesliga."

A fully capped Ghana international, Ampomah was overlooked for the in .