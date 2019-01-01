Ghana's Aidoo: Belgian league champions Genk have been amazing

The centre-back talks about a memorable 2018-19 campaign and how he loves playing at the Belgian club

defender Joseph Aidoo is excited to have wrapped up his season in Europe with a league title.

The centre-back played a key role for as they beat by two points to win the First Division A trophy in on Sunday.

He made 31 league appearances, started 30 of those games and scored once over the course of the campaign.

“We’ve been absolutely amazing this year, a fantastic group of players and I’m very happy we ended the campaign as winners,” said Aidoo, as reported by former Ghanaian club Allies.

“When you have this incredible team of hardworking players and dedicated staff behind you, you know you can achieve a lot.

“First league title grabbed, what else can I say?

"These moments are hard to come by and I’m really enjoying it.”

In December, Aidoo was listed by Uefa in the 's Breakthrough Team of 2018. This season he started six games in the competition as Genk reached the Round of 32 in the Uefa Europa League.

The 23-year-old's next ambition is to make Ghana's final 23-man squad for the upcoming in . He is in the provisional 29-man roster announced on Wednesday.

He only made his international debut in a friendly fixture against Mauritania in March, having captained Ghana in the 2015 Fifa U20 World Cup in New Zealand.

At the Africa Cup of Nations, Ghana have been drawn against defending champions , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in the group stage.

