Ghana's Agyepong raring to go at Africa Cup of Nations

The winger speaks on his eagerness to play at the continental fiesta after making the Black Stars' final squad

attacker Thomas Agyepong is excited about the opportunity to play at the upcoming in .

The winger, who spent last season on loan at Scottish outfit , is among the surprise inclusions in the Black Stars' selection for the June 21-July 19 championship following a rather tough club campaign.

He made only nine league appearances, having spent a large part of the term on the sidelines due to injury.

“As a player you look forward to stepping up to the next level of your career,” Agyepong, who has also had loan stints with Dutch side FC Twente and NAC Breda, told TV3.

“I really want to be there [at the Afcon], I really want to have the experience because this is my first time in a major tournament.

"As a young player, to be part of it even if not to play a major part of it I think will be a great experience for me."

Agyepong, 22, made his international debut in a 5-0 win over Ethiopia during the Cup of Nations qualifiers in 2017.

Until his recent call-up, he had been away from national duty since September 2017 due to fitness challenges.

He consequently has only six appearances to his name for the Black Stars.

Ghana have been drawn against , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in the Group F of the Afcon.

