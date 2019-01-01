Ghana's Afcon title chances not dimmed by increment in number of participating teams - Duncan

The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko coach shares his thoughts on the chances of the Black Stars winning the 2019 championship in Egypt

Renowned Ghanaian coach David Duncan does not believe the likelihood of the Black Stars winning the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt has decreased by the increase in the number of participating teams.

Originally involving 16 teams, the tournament, scheduled to hold between June 15 and July 13 will welcome 24 teams in line with a new resolution by continental football's governing body Caf

Ghana are seeking to annex the Afcon title for the first time since 1982.

“There’s nothing logical to suggest that the higher the number, the more difficult it's going to be," Duncan, former coach of local giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, told Ghanaweb.

"For me, I think basically it's all about preparation.

"Preparation gives you the urge, it necessarily won’t make you win it but at least it gives you an urge to win it.

“When Ghana entered the competition in 1963, we had just four teams but we entered and won it.

"So who knows? It might be a good omen that anytime the number is increased, Ghana is able to galvanize itself to win it.”

Ghana has won the Afcon on four occasions - in 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982.

The Black Stars have, however, endured a series of near misses since their last success, reaching the semi-finals of the last six tournaments and the final in 2010 and 2015.

