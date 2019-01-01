Ghana's Adams sent off as Hoffenheim bow to Eintracht Frankfurt in Bundesliga

It was a bad day at the office for the centre-back when Die Kraichgauer visited The Eagles on Saturday

defender Kasim Nuhu Adams was forced to take an early shower as succumbed to a 3-2 away loss to in the German on Saturday.

The centre-back was sent off in the 65th minute for a second bookable offence, his exit giving the home side an obvious edge to claim all three points at Commerzbank-Arena.

It was his second red card in 13 matches in all competitions for Die Kraichgauer following a first in a 2-2 draw with Olympique Lyonnais in the Uefa in November.

Adams, a summer signing from Swiss club , picked his first booking in Saturday's game in the 15th minute, five minutes before Filip Kostic put Frankfurt 1-0 up.

Two minutes to half-time, Joelinton scored to draw parity for Hoffenheim before Ishak Belfodil put the visitors 2-1 up on the hour-mark.

After Adams was sent off for a second bookable offence, Sebastien Haller and Goncalo Paciencia netted in the 89th minute and the sixth minute of stoppage time respectively to win it late for Frankfurt.

The result leaves Julian Nagelsmann's outfit ninth on the table, four places below The Eagles.

Adams, by his red card, is suspended for the March 10 encounter with .

