Ghana's Accam 'regrets' not joining Stoke City in 2016

The 28-year-old winger sheds light on a fruitless attempt to join the English club, who now play in the Championship

Ghana international David Accam has expressed disappointment over his failed move to then English Premier League side Stoke City in 2016.

The Philadelphia Union attacker, then on the books of another Major League Soccer outfit Chicago Fire, was strongly linked to The Potters after he joined the club for a week on trials ahead of the January transfer window.

Against all expectations, no deal was announced with Stoke City, who said Accam only came around to "keep fit" and not to pursue a move.

“I was close to joining them, I trained with them and there were talks for me to possibly join them but an injury set it,” Accam said on GH One TV.

“When I trained with them, they liked me and wanted to sign me.

“I regret [not joining them] but then everything happens for a reason. I would have loved to play in England.

“Stoke is a big club and so it was an opportunity for me but I got injured. It was very disappointing.”

In February this year, Accam, having reiterated his desire to make a return to Europe, surprised many by his decision to join Union from Fire.

At the time, French sides Guingamp, Nantes, Toulouse and Rennes and Germany's Hannover 96 were reported to be interested in his services.

“I wanted to play in Europe and did my best to get the offers from Europe," Accam explained.

"Offers did come from Europe but then Chicago Fire decided to trade me to Philadelphia Union.

“Clubs from Europe were willing to pay $3million [€2,624,787] to sign me but Chicago Fire felt they wanted to trade me to a fellow MLS side rather than let me go for $3 million.

“Trading in the MLS comes with some benefits for the clubs. They have their own terms and so they felt the terms were better than letting me go for $3 million.

“I did everything possible to go back to Europe but when the offers came, I couldn’t do anything about it because everything fell on Chicago Fire because I was under a contract with them.”

Accam moved to the USA in 2015 after some time with Swedish sides Helsingborgs and Ostersunds.

