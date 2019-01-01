Ghana's Accam reflects on his challenges in Major League Soccer

The winger looks back on unarguably his least fruitful term in MLS since moving from Sweden to the USA in 2015

Philadelphia Union attacker David Accam wants to put last season's troubles before him as the campaign approaches.

After sealing a move from Chicago Fire in January, the winger struggled in his first season with The U, a situation which attracted a lot of criticism considering his exploits while with the Men in Red.

He made 23 appearances involving 13 starts and netted just once in an injury-plagued year in Major League Soccer.

“I don’t want to blame everything on the injury," Accam told Citi TV.

"[Things] just didn’t happen for me. I worked hard but it just didn’t happen and also I had the injury, so it made everything worse.

“It's part of the game - the challenges - you have difficult seasons.

"I think last year was probably my worst and I just have to accept the fact that it didn’t work and move on.”

Accam had an amazing time during his time with Fire.

Article continues below

With 10 goals in 24 league games, he finished his first season as the club's top scorer and the most valuable player. In his second term - in 2016 - he once again won the most valuable player and top scorer gongs after netting nine times in 24 games.

In his final campaign, he had 31 outings and 14 goals to his name.

The 28-year-old moved to the USA from Swedish side Helsingborg in 2015.

