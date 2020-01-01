Ghana's 1978 Afcon winner Polo declares interest in Black Stars job

The 63-year-old has indicated his interest in replacing James Kwasi Appiah at the helm of the national team

Former international Mohammed Polo has revealed his readiness to take over as head coach of the Black Stars.

The West Africans are on the search for a new trainer after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) opted against renewing the contract of James Kwasi Appiah, which ran out on December 31.

Former Ghana skipper Charles 'CK' Akonnor is among the men reportedly under consideration for the job.

"I'm ready for the job and I have few names that I will appoint as my assistant coach," Polo told Happy FM.

"Some of us worship football and are ready to do whatever it takes to bring victory to the nation, unlike others who have been given houses and they can’t deliver.

"I've already started planning for 2022 even before being given the job as the head coach. I have penned down a five-year development plan for the Black Stars.

"The team will play beautiful football that will amaze Ghanaians. Free-flowing football."

Swiss coach Rene Weiler, Martin Poustka and Frantisek Straka - both of the - have also been linked to the job.

A new Black Stars coach is expected to be named before the team's next international action in March.

Polo, a former coach of Premier League side , won the as a player with Ghana in 1978.