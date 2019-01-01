Ghanaians need to engage in constructive criticisms, says Appiah

The Black Stars coach is unhappy with how his work is viewed in the local media

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has urged Ghanaians to opt for constructive criticism as he prepares the Black Stars for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

The 58-year-old came under the spotlight recently following reports of talks between him and the Normalisation Committee over the extension of his two-year contract which expires in April.

Some local observers argue that the coach doesn't deserve a renewal because he hasn't lived up to the expectations, while others claim he is yet to carry out a proper reform within the Black Stars, like the replacement of aging players.

“I love positive and constructive criticisms because that enables you to identify your mistakes and correct them but that is not what some Ghanaians do recently especially journalists, " Appiah told Nhyira FM. “Constructive criticism also encourages me as a coach to work harder than before. I have to decide not to listen to sports programs on radio or watch on television because of the unconstructive criticisms a lot of journalists engage every day. Things like that distract me from what I'm planning to do. "I'm focused on preparing a good team to be able to achieve our target in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations since we have already qualified,” he added.

Goal understands that Appiah will likely sign a two-year contract extension in the coming weeks, with the 2019 Afcon title as the main objective.