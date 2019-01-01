Ghanaians urged to have patience with new Okraku-led Ghana FA administration

Hearts of Oak top executive Frank Nelson calms expectations of the new GFA boss

board member Frank Nelson Nwokolo has called on Ghanaians to exercise patience with new Football Association president Kurt Okraku.

Okraku was sworn in as new leader of the West African nation's football governing body after beating five other candidates in a keenly-contested election on Friday.

He now occupies the top GFA seat which has been vacant since June 2018 due to a corruption and match-fixing scandal.

"We have seen the light. has been able to elect the president. This is great news for Ghana football and Africa as a whole," Nelson said, as reported by Footballghana.

"Ghana football won. We can all contribute and make Ghana football better.

"We should be patient with the president, because it will take time before everything will take [a good curve as expected].

"Kurt has the ability, if you check his CV you will know he knows Ghana football.

"His experience on the past ExCo and as Dreams FC Executive Director will guide him to execute the job. I wish him and the EXCO well."

The corruption scandal did not only cause an overhaul of the previous Kwesi Nyantakyi-led administration but also pulled the plugs on the domestic league and competitions.

The top-flight is tipped to return next month.

