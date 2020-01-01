Ghanaian side Hearts of Oak complete signing of Nigerian striker Ademola

The Phobians have bolstered their squad with the acquisition of the former Lobi Stars man

Premier League side have added Nigerian attacker Ademola Kuti to their roster, the club has announced.

The striker joins the Phobians on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old becomes the fifth foreigner in the camp of the Accra-based side.

More teams

"Hearts of Oak is delighted to announce the signing of striker, Kuti Ademola," the Phobians announced on Tuesday.

"The lanky Nigerian professional has signed a two-year contract with the club."

📸 | @HeartsOfOakGH is delighted to announce the signing of striker, Kuti Ademola. The lanky Nigerian professional has signed a two-year contract with the club.#WelcomeKuti

🔴💛🔵#AHOSC pic.twitter.com/zwgl9Aq4EH — Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) May 5, 2020

Kuti has played for Nigerian side , Fujaira FC in the United Arab Emirates, and Indian clubs Punjab and Techno Aryan FC.

Former Al Hilal striker Abednego Tetteh, former captain Nuru Sulley, Nigerian forward Danjuma Kuti and Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali from Niger are the four earlier signings.

Congo’s Raddy Ovouka and Burkina Faso's Abubakar Traore have already been with the squad for a while.

Article continues below

The Phobians are looking to bolster their squad ahead of the anticipated resumption of the Premier League.

They are ninth on the table before the championship was brought to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The side, with 19 league titles in their locker, are seeking to win the league for the first time since 2009.

