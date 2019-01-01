Ghanaian players take to social media on New Year's Day
Social media has become a big part of New Year celebrations!
For most people, especially celebrities and public figures, there really is no better place to connect with fans on this special day than the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Ghanaian footballers have over the years embraced the new 'cool'. As millions around the world took to social media to welcome 2019, players of the Black Stars - past and present - were not left out as they posted messages of love, hope, inspiration, and well-wishes for the New Year.
Below are some selected posts on Twitter:
Happy new year 🥳 pic.twitter.com/sqFngooRq1 — Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) January 1, 2019
Happy new year to everyone. If you think 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣8️⃣ was great, 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣9️⃣will be greater. Starting mine like this. #JonathanMensahFoundation pic.twitter.com/ZutdlROFLw — Jonathan Mensah (@Jomens25) January 1, 2019
Happy new year 🎆🎈🎊 pic.twitter.com/iJ0Bwb4Z4B — M.M.JUNIOR WAKASO (@WakasoBobby) January 1, 2019
2019 IS HERE - H.A.P.P.Y. N.E.W. Y.E.A.R.
Glory Be To The Most High 🙏.#ForzaUdinese #BlackStars 🌟🇬🇭⚽. pic.twitter.com/6QxlEZjoBh — Nicholas Opoku (@NicholasOpoku_) January 1, 2019
❤️❤️👌🏽 #happynewyearfam pic.twitter.com/4vMbjK2odd — Thomas Teye Partey (@Thomaspartey22) December 31, 2018
Happy New Year #2019🎈🎉🎊♥️ pic.twitter.com/GiyonmthQD — Michael Essien® (@MichaelEssien) January 1, 2019
Happy new year!! 🥳🥳❤️💙— Jeffrey Schlupp (@Jeffrey_Schlupp) January 1, 2019
🙏🏽❤️🙌🏽
2018 ✅
2019 .... #HappyNewYear 🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/S0gOLknwFu — Kwesi Appiah (@kwes1appiah) December 31, 2018
Alhamdulillah for waking up to see 2019. May this new year brings more joy and happiness. 🙏🙏🙏 — M. Waris 🙏 (@warisgh10) December 31, 2018