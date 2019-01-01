Live Scores
Ghanaian players take to social media on New Year's Day

Players of the Black Stars - past and present - welcomed the New Year with messages on social media

Social media has become a big part of New Year celebrations!

For most people, especially celebrities and public figures, there really is no better place to connect with fans on this special day than the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Ghanaian footballers have over the years embraced the new 'cool'. As millions around the world took to social media to welcome 2019, players of the Black Stars - past and present - were not left out as they posted messages of love, hope, inspiration, and well-wishes for the New Year.

Below are some selected posts on Twitter:
 

