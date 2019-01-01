Ghanaian players take to social media on New Year's Day

Players of the Black Stars - past and present - welcomed the New Year with messages on social media

Social media has become a big part of New Year celebrations!

For most people, especially celebrities and public figures, there really is no better place to connect with fans on this special day than the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Ghanaian footballers have over the years embraced the new 'cool'. As millions around the world took to social media to welcome 2019, players of the Black Stars - past and present - were not left out as they posted messages of love, hope, inspiration, and well-wishes for the New Year.

Happy new year 🥳 pic.twitter.com/sqFngooRq1 — Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) January 1, 2019

Happy new year to everyone. If you think 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣8️⃣ was great, 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣9️⃣will be greater. Starting mine like this. #JonathanMensahFoundation pic.twitter.com/ZutdlROFLw — Jonathan Mensah (@Jomens25) January 1, 2019

2019 IS HERE - H.A.P.P.Y. N.E.W. Y.E.A.R.

Glory Be To The Most High 🙏.#ForzaUdinese #BlackStars 🌟🇬🇭⚽. pic.twitter.com/6QxlEZjoBh — Nicholas Opoku (@NicholasOpoku_) January 1, 2019

Happy new year!! 🥳🥳❤️💙 — Jeffrey Schlupp (@Jeffrey_Schlupp) January 1, 2019