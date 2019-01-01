Ghanaian midfielder Sarpei makes loan switch from Stuttgart to Greuther Furth

The 20-year-old will spend the rest of the season at Sportpark Ronhof, The Reds have announced

Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei has left German side VfB Stuttgart for Greuther Furth in his quest for more playing time.

The 20-year-old joins the second tier outfit on a half-season loan with an option to buy at the end of the campaign.

He has had to look elsewhere, having made just three appearances in all competitions since joining the Bundesliga outfit in 2016.

“For a young player like Hans, regular playing time is of the utmost importance in order to gain match experience and gradually improve,” Sporting director Michael Reschke said.

“In his position in central defensive midfield, the competition is such that it would have been difficult for him to play on a regular basis.

Article continues below

“After holding joint discussions with Hans and Furth, we’ve decided on a loan deal that makes sense for everyone.”

Sarpei’s limited game time at Mercedes-Benz Arena similarly forced him out on loan to Slovak side Senica in 2017-18. He made 20 league appearances involving 13 starts for the Zahoraci.

Sarpei joined Stuttgart from Ghanaian fold Liberty Professionals.