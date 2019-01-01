Ghanaian government to support Kotoko with $150,000 in Caf Confederation Cup

The Porcupine Warriors will receive financial support from the government after reaching the group stage of the continental competition

The Ghanaian government has announced a financial package for clubs participating in Caf inter-club competitions.

In a statement signed by the minister of youth and sports, Isaac Asiamah, each club playing in the Caf Champions League group stage will receive $200,000 while an appearance at the same stage in the Caf Confederation Cup will attract $150,000, meant to help reduce their financial burdens.

Per this initiative, Asante Kotoko, who have qualified for the Caf Confederation Cup group stage will be the first beneficiaries ahead of their game against Al Hilal Omdurman in Sudan on Sunday.

Article continues below

"As part of efforts to support football clubs that qualify to play in continental competitions, the ministry of youth and sports on behalf of the government has decided to boost clubs that qualify to group stage of the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup with $200,000 and $150,000 respectively," a statement read.

"This gesture, the government believes, would go a long way to financially cushion the football clubs in their bid to bring honour to our country while encouraging them to attain excellence in these continental competitions," the statement added.

Goal understands that several corporate bodies are also planning to support the clubs as part of their social responsibilities.