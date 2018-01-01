Ghanaian government to pay GPL players allowances, says Awuku

The government official has lifted the lid on what players in the top-flight would be enjoying next year

National youth employment agency board chairman Sammy Awuku has revealed that Ghanaian government, through the youth and sports ministry, is planning to pay allowances to players following the suspension of the domestic league.

In June, all activities related to the sport were called off after top officials were caught on camera engaging in bribery and corruption.

However, the Normalisation Committee has confirmed the birth of a new competition set to kick off next January, which will involve all sixteen (16) Premier League teams and all forty-eight (48) Division One League clubs in the country.

"Ghana government is in talks with several bodies. Maybe I don't know if it's the right time for me to also talk about it but there are plans to even support many of our players in the premiership. Plans like supporting them with some allowances when eventually the game returns in January," Awuku said during a session for Ghanaian coaches.

"Because one of the biggest problems we face in this country is how to motivate these players, so yes we are in talks. I'm the board chairman for the national youth employment agency and government is in talks with us.

"We have had discussions with the youth and sports minister and we are fine-tuning it so that every player who plays in the premier league will be supported with some basic allowances in addition to what their clubs will pay them," he added.

The Normalisation Committee has until March 31 next year to end their mandate.