Ghanaian football stakeholders urged to snub imminent GFA Ordinary Congress

Administrator Ntow Fianko is unhappy by the new date of the upcoming meeting

Ghanaian football stakeholders have been advised to boycott the upcoming Football Association (GFA) Meeting of Ordinary Congress scheduled for September 1 on grounds of bad timing.

Having initially scheduled the meeting to be held via online video conferencing technology Zoom on August 27, the GFA has had to re-adjust the conference to an in-person programme while settling for a new date after president Nana Akufo-Addo lifted unfavourable restrictions on public conferences in relation to the Covid-19 health challenges.

The new date has not gone down well in certain quarters as on the same day, Ghana is expecting a big Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) verdict which could result in a complete overhaul of the current GFA administration.

More teams

“Can’t we get any other date apart from 1 September for the congress?” renowned football administrator and former Ghana Division One League Board chairman Ntow Fianko told Happy FM.

“If we are at Congress everybody will be in a panic mood. We should all wait for the CAS ruling so we know our stand before we go to Congress.

“People will be too anxious to know the outcome of the verdict. We cannot be waiting for the CAS verdict on the day of Congress. That date is a serious day because that is the day will know the fate of Ghana football.

"The clubs should say no to the date set by the GFA for Congress. The Congress can be postponed to a later date and I urge the clubs to say no to the new date."

The GFA has been hauled before CAS by Tema Youth president Wilfred Kwaku Osei 'Palmer' who is seeking redress over "unfair" disqualification from the FA's presidential election last year.

“CAS did not consult us [GFA] before setting September 1 [for announcement of its judgement], so I don’t know why you ask me what went into taking that decision. Nothing went into it," GFA communications director Henry Asante Twum told Happy FM.

Article continues below

"The [GFA] Executive Council took the right decision. Dates do not belong to any organisation, institution or whatever. Dates are free.

"We have five working days in a week and you can choose whichever you want for whatever you want. There’s no rationale behind choosing a date for Congress."

Among the top agenda, the Ordinary Congress will see a review of the activity report for the prematurely terminated 2019-20 Ghana football season ahead of anticipated commencement of a new campaign in the second week of October.